Gateshead takes the top spot as the cosiest place in the UK for a pint

The study analysed pubs with fireplaces alongside Google reviews

Over 1,000 pubs in the UK have real fireplaces

The cosiest towns and cities for a Christmas pint have been revealed, with a North East town securing the top spot.

At Christmas, many Brits will be heading to their local pub to have a drink with loved ones.

Various areas across the UK have placed in a top 35 list of the cosiest places for a pint this Christmas, in a study which analysed pubs with fireplaces and gave each place an overall cosiness score out of 100%.

The 35 cosiest UK towns for a pint this Christmas - and which pubs to stop by (Photo: Tcukimay - stock.adobe.com) | Tcukimay - stock.adobe.com

The study, which was conducted by betting website GG.co.uk found that there are over 1,000 pubs in the UK with fireplaces. To create the ranking of the cosiest UK towns and cities, GG analysed Google ratings, and pub information.

While Gateshead took the top spot, Blackburn and High Wycombe rounded off the top three.

Other areas who made it to the top ten included; Chesterfield, Huddersfield, Wakefield, Basildon, Oxford, Stockport and Maidstone.

Take a look at the full list of the top 35 cosiest areas across the UK for a pub this Christmas, as well as the number one cosy pub for you to visit in each location.

Gateshead, Soho Tavern Blackburn, Spread Eagle High Wycombe, Wheel Chesterfield, Rising Sun Huddersfield, Shepherds Arms Wakefield, Osset Brewery Tap Basildon, White Lion Oxford, Three Horseshoes Stockport, Reasons To Be Cheerful Maidstone, Redstart Rochdale, Red Lion West Bromwich, Black Country Arms Blackpool, Eagle & Child Slough, Perseverance Cheltenham, Kemle Brewery Inn Preston, Tap & Vine Chelmsford, Galvin Green Man Sunderland, Coalface Oldham, Stalybridge Buffet Bar Nottingham, Ye Olde Trip To Jerusalem Norwich, Mitre Newcastle upon Tyne, Old Fox York, Red Lion Bolton, House Without A Name Basingstoke, Hoddington Arms Rotherham, High House Mansfield, White Swan Middlesbrough, Oxbridge Hotel Derry, New Inn Northampton, Royal Oak Eastbourne, Tiger Inn Salford, Peveril of the Peak Brighton and Hove, Fallen Angel Dundee, Gunners Bar Bradford, West End

