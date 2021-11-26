Where do you like going for a family meal? Is your favourite on this list? Photo: Hugh Hastings/Getty Images

The top nine places in and around Hucknall and Bulwell for a family meal out - as chosen by you

After the pandemic has spent much of the last 18 months stopping us, families are now enjoying being able to meet up and eat out together again.

By John Smith
Friday, 26th November 2021, 7:57 am

But where is the best place to go for that big – or small – family meal together, especially with children?

Last month, we posed that question on the Dispatch Facebook page and here are the nine venues in the Dispatch district that you came back with.

Is your favourite on this list?

1. Broomhill Inn, Hucknall

Broomhill Road, Hucknall https://www.premiersteakhouse.com/thebroomhillinn

2. Cowshed, Hucknall

High Street, Hucknall https://m.facebook.com/The-Cowshed-at-Hucknall-117419676324417/

3. Half-Moon, Hucknall

South Street, Hucknall www.halfmoonhucknall.co.uk/

4. Moda, Hucknall

Annesley Road, Hucknall https://www.modarestaurant.co.uk/

