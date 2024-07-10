Vocation Brewery teams up With Nottingham's Neon Raptor to create two limited-edition Craft Beers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The two UK-based breweries have joined forces to launch two brand-new beers

Vocation Brewery has announced the launch of two brand-new beers created in collaboration with Nottingham-based brewery Neon Raptor Brewing Company.

The UK-based breweries have joined forces to create a Salted Dark Chocolate Imperial Stout and Burton Pale Ale, with the double collaboration serving as a first for Vocation Brewery, who for the first time has launched two brand-new special edition beers in can, keg and cask format.

The 3.8% updated Burton Pale Ale was created as part of Vocation Brewery’s monthly Vocation & Friends collaborative project, featuring toffee notes from a classic malt base, which have been balanced with hedgerow fruit flavours, finished out with a dry and pleasantly hoppy bitter finish.

Salted Dark Chocolate Imperial Stout from Vocation Brewery and Neon Raptor

The project sees the Yorkshire-based brewery bring cask beers to a new audience, teaming up with a range of breweries, bars, and pubs to collaboratively create unique and bold craft beers. Previous examples have included Hazy Pale Ale with Attic Brew Co and Motueka Pale Ale with Sureshot Brewing.

The 10.8% Salted Dark Chocolate Imperial Stout combines a delicious blend of eight different malts including chocolate, crystal roasted barley and Munich to deliver a rich, deep and slightly bitter chocolatey stout. The can design showcases Vocation Brewery’s newly launched distinctive brand refresh, featuring a fun and playful design of a dinosaur to pay homage to the Nottingham-based brewery.

Tom Holmes, Head of Marketing at Vocation Brewery comments: “Teaming up with the team at Neon Raptor Brewing Company to launch our first double collaboration across can, keg and cask has been an exciting journey, and we’ve loved combining our expertise with the team to craft two bold and beautiful beers.

"Our newly launched brand refresh marks the start of an exciting chapter for our business, and we’ve loved working with Neon Raptor Brewing Company to roll out these two limited edition beers that showcases our new look and feel.”