007 THEMED HOUSE: James Bond 'Skyfall' house on the market in Nottinghamshire for £3 million

The sprawling six-bedroomed property pays homage to the iconic films and features hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of Bond memorabilia.

Two large Skyfall stag sculptures greet visitors to the gated property before they step foot inside the must-have home for any 007 fanatic.

Giant portrait pictures depicting scenes from the movies adorn most walls inside the 11,000 sq ft majestic property in London Road, Retford.

Tributes also feature in meticulous detail - down to the metal railings around bay windows which are a direct replica of Bond's apartment in Spectre.

Elsewhere, the master suite features a leather chair from the film Spectre as well as M's chair and stunt jackets from Quantum of Solace and Skyfall.

The Bond-mad owner also boasts an Aston Martin DBS with a 007 number plate as well as steering wheels and wing badges off some of the original movie cars.

Other signed memorabilia and artifacts date back to the Lazenby, Connery and Moore era’s all the way through to the modern day Daniel Craig.

And if that wasn't enough, the huge house also boasts its own tennis courts - with grass cuttings and balls from Wimbledon Centre Court - a large gym, a snooker room and bar.

It has now gone on the market with estate agents Fine and Country with an asking price of offers in excess of £2,950,000.

The listing states: "One of the most impressive, if not the most impressive homes to come to the open market in recent times.

"Skyfall is a truly breathtaking and completely unique offering to the open market, seamlessly blending opulence and style with lavish fittings to create what we believe to be one of the area’s most exclusive and well recognised family homes.

"The property has undergone an extremely meticulous restoration by the current owners, with a ‘James Bond’ theme at its core.

"From driving through the gates every sense is ignited with the anticipation and excitement of what is to unfold."

The ground floor offers an imposing entrance hall which leads into two spacious formal reception rooms, a dining room and sitting room.

The agent say the "lavishly fitted handmade living kitchen" is the heart of the home with an orangery and snug leading off to a more relaxed setting.

They add: "The staircase alone is something to behold, sweeping elegantly to the first floor, which sees five lavishly finished themed bedroom suites.

"The principal bedroom exudes a level or pure class and sophistication, and benefits from beautiful views over the front grounds and boasts both an en-suite and regal dressing room.

"The property gives an unparalleled level of timeless excellence and must be viewed to appreciate the intricate design and detailing within every single corner.

"The beautifully landscaped grounds have been well conceived and provide a tranquil oasis from the outside world with established trees flanking the boundaries.

"A bespoke sculpture and themed boxed hedging give a direct nod to the opening credits of the James Bond films, again adding to the overall drama of what is on offer at Skyfall."

To find out more or book a viewing contact Fine & Country on 01302 490489.

1 . 00 heaven James Bond fans have the chance to own the ultimate 007-themed house after a mansion named 'Skyfall' went on the market - for a cool £3 million. Photo: Fine and Country / SWNS Photo Sales

2 . Luxury Appealing to the discerning car collector is a detached triple garage which is equally as well decorated as the house. Photo: Fine and Country / SWNS Photo Sales

3 . Bond Giant portrait pictures depicting scenes from the movies adorn most walls inside the 11,000 sq ft majestic property. Photo: Fine and Country / SWNS Photo Sales

4 . Shaken not stirred A sumptuous games room gives a further entertainment area, with space for a snooker table and fully functioning bar. There is a galleried landing area above which provides a spectacular vantage point to take in the antics below. Photo: Fine and Country / SWNS Photo Sales