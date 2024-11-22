16 bird and bat boxes installed in Watnall and Nuthall as part of Broxtowe Green Rewards programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sixteen new habitat boxes have been installed at Watnall Spinney as part of Broxtowe Council’s green rewards ward prize for Watnall and Nuthall.

Green rewards is a free platform where users can accumulate points for completing sustainable actions such as recycling, walking and reducing the amount of energy they use.

These points can then be exchanged for vouchers and prizes with options including £20 gift vouchers for M&S, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and more.

Every six months the top performing ward on green rewards gets to choose from a selection of biodiversity prizes on offer.

New bird and bat boxes have been installed at Watnall Spinney. Photo: Submitted

As the ward with the most points in the last six months, Watnall and Nuthall West ward residents were given a range of options to choose from as the prize for their community.

They were given the choice of wildflower annuals, tree planting, bulb planting or bird and bat box installation.

Through popular vote, the residents decided to add the habitat boxes to one of their local green spaces.

This is the first time this prize has been on offer and residents can look forward to seeing the positive impact this project has on local wildlife.

The 10 bird boxes and six bat boxes were successfully added to trees in Watnall Spinney thanks to support from Nottinghamshire Bat Group who donated two boxes, the Nest Box Group and the Notts Green Rewards scheme.

Coun Sue Paterson (Lab), Mayor of Broxtowe, joined Coun Peter Bales (Lab), who represents Watnall and Nuthall West on the council, and members of the council’s environment team, along with John Parker, chair for Nottinghamshire Bat Group and John Revill, manager of the Nest Box Group at Watnall Spinney for the installation of the boxes.

The bird boxes are designed for Great Tits, Blue Tits and Nuthatch while the bat boxes are for Common and Soprano Pipistrelle, Brown Long Eared Bats, Leislers and Noctule bats.

All of these species have been recorded on site so when visiting this local space, residents should keep their eyes peeled for their wild new neighbours.

Mr Revill commented: “We anticipate the bird boxes that have been installed will house around 60 fledglings per year.

"The boxes will be monitored and the data will be sent to the British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) database.

"The need for nest boxes is clearly in huge demand.

"Box occupation is more than 95 per cent every year.

“It’s also good to see a feeding station at Watnall Spinney, this will help birds survive the winter.’

Mr Parker added: “Bat populations for all species plummeted last century.

"We attribute this to loss of habitat, woods and hedgerows as well the use of pesticides.

"At the end of the last century bats became a protected species by law, which has helped their slow recovery.

"However, this year’s National Bat Monitoring Scheme has reported that some species have started to show further decline over the last five years.

"The six boxes at Watnall Spinney will now enhance the habitat in the north.”

More information can be found at nottinghamshirewildlife.org/nature-reserves/stonepit-plantation