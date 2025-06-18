9 Mansfield and Ashfield developments that are due to be completed in the coming months

As well as housing, other important building projects are also taking shape with a number set to be completed – or close to completion – this year.
Here, we detail Mansfield and Ashfield projects that will be finished this year or well on their way.
1. Bellamy Estate - Mansfield
The £7.7m project to build new homes, new shops, and a community orchard is set to be completed this October. Photo: Submitted
2. Poppy Fields - Mansfield
The third and final phase of the £18m project to build approximately 150 new homes around the Centenary Road area is well underway and due to be completed in May 2026. Photo: Submitted
3. Berry Hill - Mansfield
Construction work on two developments bringing 484 new homes to Mansfield at at Berry Hill Vale and Berry Hill Lea will see the first homes close to completed by the end of the year, ready to go on to the market next spring. Photo: Submitted
4. Abbey Fields Grange - Hucknall
Abbey Fields Grange is the second phase of a wider scheme to deliver 358 homes on the site, following the 141 homes already delivered at neighbouring Abbey Fields and work is expected to be complete this year. Photo: Submitted