A touch of village luxury for £750,000 and less than half-an-hour from Hucknall

Tucked away in the corner of a cul-de-sac on Chesterfield Road in Oakerthorpe, near Alfreton, the three-floor property is on the market for £750,000 with Derby estate agents Bagshaws Residential and is awaiting its first occupants.

The sought-after village location is nestled within stunning, tree-lined lanes. It boasts not only the serenity and tranquillity of a rural setting, but is also close to amenities, including pubs, restaurants and supermarkets, outstanding schools and commuter links.

The house itself has all the charm and craftsmanship you would expect from a rural property, alongside all the benefits you would expect from a brand new luxury build, such as underground heating to the ground floor.

As well as the five bedrooms, three of which have their own en suite, there is a spacious, open-plan kitchen/living room/dining room, plus a separate lounge, utility room, family bathroom, WC, shower room and dressing rooms.

An enclosed garden area has its own private patio, as well as a large driveway in front of an integral garage with electric door.

The picturesque development as a whole overlooks hills and fields.

