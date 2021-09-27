An indoor pool, stables and an incredible family home - check out what a cool £1.7 million will get you

Set amid 14 acres of landscaped gardens in the heart of the village, the Manor House occupies a striking position and offers first-class accommodation.
It is immaculately presented, combining traditional features and a wealth of character with a contemporary design that will have you in awe the moment you see it.
A range of spectacular rooms offer excellent potential for entertaining or bringing together the busiest of families.
As well as the five luxurious bedrooms, two of which are en-suite, there is an impressive kitchen, dining room, office and drawing room.
An extravagant indoor swimming pool adds to the sense of style, as does a stunning, detached annexe offering a separate living space with a lounge, two bedrooms and shower room. A triple garage and five stables are bonus attractions.
The property is being marketed by Buckley Brown and can also be found here on the Zoopla website.