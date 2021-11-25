And you can take a peek at it right here.

Superstar Robbie’s home in Compton Bassett is on the market for a staggering £6,75 million.

Wife Ayda said: “It is a family-friendly house that deserves to have much more laughter and joy within its beautiful walls.”

Check out our photo gallery and see what an amazing place this is.

1. Swimming pool Luxury oozes from every orifice of this place, nowhere more so than here in the stunning indoor swimming pool that also has a hot tub, steam room, sauna and changing rooms. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2. Sitting room Robbie's period home has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms and includes this spectacular sitting room. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3. Dining kitchen Rustle up some huge hits on the food front in this beautiful kitchen Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4. Lounge area This incredible home also has its own separate cottage and two flats for staff Photo: RIghtmove Photo Sales