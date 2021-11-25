So here it is - superstar Robbie Williams's mansion in the small Wiltshire village of Compton Bassett, which was on the market for £6.75 million. It is encased within 70 acres of land, boasting phenomenal leisure facilities, including a swimming pool, sauna, steam room, gym, tennis courts, football pitch and stunning gardens.

Anyone in Hucknall fancy buying Robbie Williams' mansion - it's yours for £6.75 million

Robbie Williams’ mansion in Wiltshire topped the list of most-viewed homes on the online property website, Rightmove last month.

By Richard Silverwood
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 11:37 am

And you can take a peek at it right here.

Superstar Robbie’s home in Compton Bassett is on the market for a staggering £6,75 million.

Wife Ayda said: “It is a family-friendly house that deserves to have much more laughter and joy within its beautiful walls.”

Check out our photo gallery and see what an amazing place this is.

1. Swimming pool

Luxury oozes from every orifice of this place, nowhere more so than here in the stunning indoor swimming pool that also has a hot tub, steam room, sauna and changing rooms.

2. Sitting room

Robbie's period home has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms and includes this spectacular sitting room.

3. Dining kitchen

Rustle up some huge hits on the food front in this beautiful kitchen

4. Lounge area

This incredible home also has its own separate cottage and two flats for staff

