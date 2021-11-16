Anyone in Hucknall fancy owning a farmhouse with its own cinema and six acres of land?

What’s more, it’s all on your own doorstep, in Kirkby, close to good schools, shops, bars and the Robin Hood railway line.
The property is this five-bedroom, detached farmhouse, surrounded by a lovely wood, paddock, orchard and wonderful gardens.
Well known in the town as Halfmoon Farm, it is located on Kingsway and the land, complete with the house, is on the market with estate agents Your Move for £995,000.
The substantial house dates back to the 17th century and as well as the five bedrooms, the spacious living accommodation features three reception rooms, three bathrooms, a fabulous kitchen/diner and an amazing cinema room in the basement.
Outside, a triple garage has planning consent to be converted into another dwelling, while the extensive land could easily be used for equestrian purposes.
Check out our photo gallery and then visit the Zoopla website here for full details before calling Your Move.