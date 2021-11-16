Anyone in Hucknall fancy owning a farmhouse with its own cinema and six acres of land?

What’s more, it’s all on your own doorstep, in Kirkby, close to good schools, shops, bars and the Robin Hood railway line.

The property is this five-bedroom, detached farmhouse, surrounded by a lovely wood, paddock, orchard and wonderful gardens.

Well known in the town as Halfmoon Farm, it is located on Kingsway and the land, complete with the house, is on the market with estate agents Your Move for £995,000.

The substantial house dates back to the 17th century and as well as the five bedrooms, the spacious living accommodation features three reception rooms, three bathrooms, a fabulous kitchen/diner and an amazing cinema room in the basement.

Outside, a triple garage has planning consent to be converted into another dwelling, while the extensive land could easily be used for equestrian purposes.

Check out our photo gallery and then visit the Zoopla website here for full details before calling Your Move.

1. Heart of the home At the heart of the home is this fabulous kitchen/diner. Bright and comfortable, it comes complete with bi-folding doors overlooking the side garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Multi-fuel log-burner Another view of the kitchen/diner, which boasts a wonderful multi-fuel log-burner. As you can see the room leads into the kitchen area. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Traditional kitchen The traditional kitchen features an island, an alcove with feature brick and old beams, and a fully-working Aga. There is also a Belfast sink and a mixture of granite and wooden worktops. Nearby are a laundry room and a utility room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Warm and cosy Here is one of the lovely reception rooms on the ground floor of Halfmoon House. Warm and cosy, it boasts an open grated fire and a uPVC double-glazed window. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales