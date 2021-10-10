Anyone in Hucknall got £1.6 million to spend on this 'simply staggering' home up for sale?

Loxley Lodge, on Grays Drive, is a six-bedroom, detached house that comes with a separate, chic, chalet-style property called Woodman’s Cottage, which has two bedrooms.

Its Zoopla listing, which can be found here, says it “offers unrivalled living, suitable for a variety of uses”. Maybe a large family would want to move in, or it could be converted into part-commercial use.

Loxley Lodge is set in two acres of private grounds. All the buildings were constructed to an extremely high standard, with fine Yorkshire-brick detailing and first-class finishes. They are neatly arranged around a central, ornamental garden, with a courtyard that is even suitable for use as a helipad.

A five-car garage is attached to a Spanish-style kitchen, while additional buildings include a barn, kennel, storeroom and a wonderful kitchen-garden that could be converted into a swimming pool.

This property is on the market with Nest Seekers International for £1,675,000.

A view from a different angle of the Ravenshead property. Class and beauty.

This shot gives you an idea of the fine garden that comes with the home. Excellently maintained.

As you enter Loxley Lodge, you are greeted by this spectacular, double-height reception hall, with hardwood flooring. It has a split staircase, leading to a galleried landing.

The mighty sitting-room, with its exposed brickwork, wooden beams, Inglenook fireplace and wood burner. It even has a fitted music-system.