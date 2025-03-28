Avant homes launches affordable homes for sale at £58m Awsworth development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Housebuilder Avant Homes East Midlands has announced the release of 14 affordable homes at its £58m, 250-home Bennerley View development in Awsworth.

Located on Newton’s Lane, and just two miles from Ilkeston town centre, the development comprises a mix of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes and features 15 of Avant Homes’ house types.

The 14 homes are available as part of the Broxtowe Borough Council-backed discount market sale (DMS) scheme which offers eligible buyers 20 per cent off the market value price.

The DMS scheme homes include the two-bedroom mid-terrace Askern house type discounted to £171,996 and the three-bedroom mid-terrace Ripon house type which is available at a discounted price of £207,996.

Discount scheme - the Ripon will be available at Bennerley View, Awsworth (CGI of housetype shown)

All new homes benefit from Avant Homes’ signature practical design and energy efficiency including PV solar panels & EV car chargers as standard. Each home features generous sized bedrooms, a spacious lounge, a modern kitchen-dining room with integrated appliances and French doors to the rear gardens.

The DMS scheme provides access to homes while enabling buyers to attain 100 per cent ownership and financial savings, making owning a new home more achievable and affordable.

Avant Homes East Midlands head of sales, David Warren, said: “As a business, we are committed to providing quality new homes for everyone, so we are very pleased to be able to offer these DMS scheme properties at Bennerley View.

“The house types which are available on the DMS scheme are all excellent homes which are suitable for first-time buyers and families.

“Anyone interested in purchasing one of these homes should speak to our sales advisor at Bennerley View to learn more about the eligibility criteria and how they can apply to the council.”

To be eligible to buy a discounted home, buyers need to meet criteria relating to their local connection and how much they earn. The DMS scheme at Bennerley View is not limited to first time buyers and the decision on eligibility rests with the council.

Prices for the other available homes at Bennerley View range from £247,000 for a three-bedroom semi-detached Fernlee house type to £377,000 for a four-bedroom detached Horbury house type.

For more information on the development search ‘Avant Homes Bennerley View’.