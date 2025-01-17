Avant Homes releases new range of homes for sale, 102-home Radcliffe-on-Trent development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Avant Homes East Midlands has released a range of new homes for sale at its £61m, 102-home Hackett Grange development in Radcliffe-on-Trent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on Nottingham Road, just a short distance from Nottingham city centre, the development comprises a mix of three-, four- and five-bedroom homes.

The housebuilder has sold 15 new homes off plan since launching Hackett Grange and at the start of this year opened a marketing suite at the development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new homes all benefit from Avant Homes’ signature practical design and energy efficiency and are available with a range of incentives. These include part exchange, My Move Made Easy, where the housebuilder will help a buyer sell their existing home, and a five per cent deposit contribution.

Now available - The Cookridge (CGI shown) is one of the new family homes for sale at Hackett Grange, Radcliffe-on-Trent

Of the new range of homes available, the Cookridge provides a strong example of Avant Homes’ ability to deliver flexible living spaces.

On the ground floor, the Cookridge features a spacious living room and an open-plan kitchen and dining area with modern integrated appliances and French doors leading to the rear garden. A WC is accessed via the hallway.

Upstairs, the main bedroom benefits from an ensuite shower room. A further double bedroom and two single bedrooms share a modern family bathroom. The Cookridge also features an external garage

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Avant Homes East Midlands head of sales and marketing, David Warren, said: “Our Hackett Grange development has proven extremely popular with 15 new homes reserved off-plan so far from buyers across the region, with continued strong interest in the development.

“The launch of our marketing suite allows prospective buyers to visit our experienced and friendly sales team to discuss how we can help them make their move to this superb new development.”