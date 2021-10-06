Check out this bargain property, which is ripe for a project and priced at just £50,000

Step forward this two-bedroom, end-terrace home on Diamond Avenue, Kirkby, which is being marketed by independent estate agents, Green And May, of Alfreton.
It definitely requires a full refurbishment, but it has terrific potential for improvement and will surely catch the eye of investors or builders.
Project material if ever we’ve seen it – and available for a snip, with a guide price at auction of just £50,000.
As well as the two bedrooms, the house comprises two reception rooms, kitchen, office or study and ground-floor shower room.
There is also a garden and a patio area at the back, and Green And May strongly recommends arranging a viewing as soon as possible because interest in the property is expected to be very high.
Check out our gallery of photos, and you can also uncover more details on the Zoopla website, where the property is listed here.