Distinctive £750,000 bungalow in the shadow of historic Newstead Abbey

The newly-built, two-bedroom, detached property has been architecturally designed and is on the market for £750,000 with Hucknall estate agents Holden Copley.

A spokesman for the company said: “The bungalow is a credit to the current owners because they have built it to create a stunning home anyone would be proud of.

"It is rare that such a property comes on to the open market, so we strongly recommend booking a viewing.”

Sitting in the shadow of historic Newstead Abbey itself, the property occupies a generously-sized plot that includes a gated driveway providing ample off-street parking space and a well-maintained garden with multiple seating areas. The garden also includes a double garage with solar panels, and a large shed.

The modern bungalow offers open-plan living at its finest, with underfloor heating and Philips Hue smart LED lighting throughout.

The sizeable living room opens into the stylish breakfast kitchen, and then there are two double bedrooms, each served by high-spec en suite bathrooms. The layout also includes an entrance hall, cloak cupboard and WC.

1. Impressive master bedroom The master bedroom is an impressive sight, especially as uPVC French doors open out on to the rear patio area. It also features a carpeted floor, recessed spotlights, fitted, floor-to-ceiling wardrobes and two vertical radiators. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Second bedroom The second bedroom, which also has an en suite, faces the front of the bungalow. It boasts a fitted wardrobe, carpeted flooring, a vertical radiator and recessed spotlights. There is also access to a mezzanine level with a glass balustrade. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Stone's throw from abbey A stone's throw from the bungalow is historic Newstead Abbey itself, the ancestral home of revered poet Lord Byron (1788-1824). Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Relax in the sunshine There are two decked seating areas and a patio area outside the bungalow. Ideal for relaxing in the summer sunshine. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales