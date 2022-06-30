Distinctive £750,000 bungalow in the shadow of historic Newstead Abbey

The newly-built, two-bedroom, detached property has been architecturally designed and is on the market for £750,000 with Hucknall estate agents Holden Copley.
A spokesman for the company said: “The bungalow is a credit to the current owners because they have built it to create a stunning home anyone would be proud of.
"It is rare that such a property comes on to the open market, so we strongly recommend booking a viewing.”
Sitting in the shadow of historic Newstead Abbey itself, the property occupies a generously-sized plot that includes a gated driveway providing ample off-street parking space and a well-maintained garden with multiple seating areas. The garden also includes a double garage with solar panels, and a large shed.
The modern bungalow offers open-plan living at its finest, with underfloor heating and Philips Hue smart LED lighting throughout.
The sizeable living room opens into the stylish breakfast kitchen, and then there are two double bedrooms, each served by high-spec en suite bathrooms. The layout also includes an entrance hall, cloak cupboard and WC.