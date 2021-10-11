Dream home a stone's throw from Hucknall that comes with your own private paddock and woodland

This detached property on Salmon Lane in Kirkby, on the market for £900,000, can fulfil that dream.
Not only does the home itself have five bedrooms and three reception homes, not to mention a one-bedroom annexe. It also offers a large garden, a two-acre paddock area, an allotment, greenhouse, sheds and even your own private woodland, spanning 0.75 of an acre, which has been left to nature and is home to a variety of trees, plants and wildlife.
There is scope for future development too. The outbuildings could be turned into stables or workshops. One is currently being used as a gym.
In short, this is rural living as good as it gets so close to an urban conurbation. Visions of that famous, old TV show, ‘The Good Life’, spring to mind.
The property is being marketed by Hucknall-based estate agents Burchell Edwards, who insist that viewing is essential.
