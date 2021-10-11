Dream home a stone's throw from Hucknall that comes with your own private paddock and woodland

This detached property on Salmon Lane in Kirkby, on the market for £900,000, can fulfil that dream.

Not only does the home itself have five bedrooms and three reception homes, not to mention a one-bedroom annexe. It also offers a large garden, a two-acre paddock area, an allotment, greenhouse, sheds and even your own private woodland, spanning 0.75 of an acre, which has been left to nature and is home to a variety of trees, plants and wildlife.

There is scope for future development too. The outbuildings could be turned into stables or workshops. One is currently being used as a gym.

In short, this is rural living as good as it gets so close to an urban conurbation. Visions of that famous, old TV show, ‘The Good Life’, spring to mind.

The property is being marketed by Hucknall-based estate agents Burchell Edwards, who insist that viewing is essential.

1. Private woodland The private woodland area (three-quarters of an acre). It has been left to nature and is home to a variety of trees, plants and wildlife. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Delightful back garden The back garden, which is mainly laid to lawn. It also has patio areas, lighting, a tap, a pond and small sheds. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Lovely lounge It would be impossible not to relax with your feet up in this lovely lounge. One of its main features is the fireplace with a multi-fuel stove fire, wood surround and tiled hearth, while double-glazed French doors lead into the conservatory. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Sizeable kitchen The main kitchen area is of a good size and boasts all the amenities you need, including a range of wood-effect wall and base units, integrated electric oven, stainless-steel sink and ceramic tiled floor. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales