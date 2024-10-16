Edwalton community benefits from £5.5 million boost

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edwalton’s community has received a £5.5 million investment in infrastructure from Vistry Group, which has built more than 370 homes within a major urban extension.

The housebuilder has completed around two thirds of the 572 properties planned within Edwalton Fields in the Nottingham suburb, where the final phases of build are now in progress. The homes are being marketed under the company’s Bovis Homes and Linden Homes brands.

Once complete, Vistry Group will have invested £9.5 million through its planning agreement for Edwalton Fields. The money will go towards schools, libraries, public transport, sports and leisure, public art, cycle routes and public open space.

Retired couple Surinder and Carnel Gill bought a four-bedroom Bovis Homes property at Edwalton Fields after relocating from Yorkshire. They later moved to a five-bedroom Linden Homes property so their grandchildren could each have a bedroom of their own.

Surinder said: “On one of our many walks through Sharphill Wood, the beautiful nature reserve which is next to Edwalton Fields, we noticed that a five-bedroom house was for sale.

“We love living at Edwalton Fields and were very happy to be able to stay here when we upsized. The houses are top quality with a high specification and there is a warm community feel to the neighbourhood here.”

Edwalton Fields is part of the wider Edwalton Sustainable Urban Extension (SUE) which is allocated for approximately 1,500 new homes being delivered by different housebuilders. The wider development has already given land for a new primary school – Rosecliffe Spencer Academy, which opened in September 2020 – and will include a country park. As well as the 572 homes in Vistry’s current development zone, the company also built homes under its Bovis Homes brand in a previous phase of the neighbourhood.

A play area at Edwalton Fields was officially opened earlier this year while work on the allotments, orchards and the country park is due to commence soon.

Carina Wilde, sales and marketing director at Vistry North Central Midlands, said: “These new facilities, which include areas of open space where people can meet and enjoy the outdoor environment, are just some of the benefits being brought to the area by Edwalton Fields.

“Our £9.5m investment will fund improvements to local services used by both new and existing residents. The new cycleway, which connects the development with local routes, will encourage people to use greener forms of transport, while the new school will ensure that the education provision in the local area will be able to meet the increased demand for places as more and more families move into the new neighbourhood.”

There is currently a choice of two, three, four and five-bedroom properties available to reserve at the Bovis Homes site. At the Linden Homes site, there are three and four-bedroom houses available.