Located on Milton Drive and close to all of the village’s shops and amenities, the three-bedroom home is on the market for offers in excess of £425,000 with estate agents Gascoines. What’s more, there is no upward chain.

The spot is described by Gascoines as “envious and convenient”, with the property itself labelled “one of Ravenshead’s most desirable addresses”.

The versatile, well-arranged interior comprises a hallway, lounge, dining room, conservatory, kitchen, shower room and utility area, as well as the three bedrooms, one of which has its own en suite.

The bungalow stands well back from the road and boasts a mature front garden with a lawn screened by established hedges.

A good-sized driveway and large garage give plenty of space for parking. At the back, as well as an enclosed garden with established flower-beds, there is a paved, terraced patio area.

Check our our gallery of photos and visit the Zoopla website here for more details.

1. Homely lounge The rich warmth of the bungalow is underlined by this homely lounge. A large uPVC picture window offers far-reaching views, while a second window at the side enhances the room's natural light. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Fireplace comfort Another glance at the lounge from a different angle. It is so comfortable, thanks largely to a fireplace with tiled surround and hearth. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Dining room Leading from the lounge is the dining room, which itself opens straight into the conservatory. It has a radiator and is finished with coving to the ceiling. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Fully equipped kitchen The fully equipped kitchen is fitted with a range of wall and base units for plenty of storage.. There is a one-and-a-half bowl sink and drainer, an integral oven, four-ring gas hob with extractor above and a dishwasher. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales