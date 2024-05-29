With its neat and symmetrical doll’s house appearance, the detached property is an eyecatching and spacious family home, for which High Street estate agents HoldenCopley are inviting offers in the region of £525,000.

It can be found on Lucilla Close, a private road that overlooks the Papplewick Green playing field, where the Jamie Brough Pavilion was recently relaunched.

A spokesperson for HoldenCopley says: “This substantial property represents an exceptional opportunity. It is beautifully presented throughout and benefits from a new-build guarantee.”

Step inside via our photo gallery below and find a welcoming entrance hall on the ground floor that guides you to a large living room, a family room, a modern kitchen diner, a versatile study, a utility room and a downstairs toilet.

Venture to the next level to discover a family bathroom and three double bedrooms, including the master, which benefits from a dressing room and a stylish en suite. The other two double bedrooms are on the top floor, along with a Jack and Jill bathroom.

Externally, the property impresses even further, with a front driveway offering off-road parking space for multiple cars and leading to a double garage. At the back, an enclosed, private, south-facing garden features a patio seating area, a lawn and a variety of plants and shrubs.

Once you have flicked through our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

1 . Spacious living room From the welcoming entrance hall, the first room we encounter at the £525,000 Hucknall home is this spacious living room. It is bright and comfortable, with two uPVC double-glazed windows facing the front of the property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Cosy nights in by the telly A second shot of the living room, which makes it easy to imagine cosy nights in in front of the telly. The space, with its carpeted floor, is perfect for relaxation or entertainment. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Fabulous family room A second reception space on the ground floor is this fabulous family room, which boasts full-height windows and double French doors opening out to the rear garden patio. The floor is carpeted. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Versatile study This versatile study, which has a carpeted floor and a window facing the front of the house, can be put to multiple uses. It is the ideal space for remote work or study. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales