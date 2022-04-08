Sounds too good to be true, doesn’t it? But fairytales really do come true at this three-bedroom coach house within the idyllic grounds of Newstead Abbey Park.
Offers in excess of £450,000 are being invited by Ravenshead-based estate agents Gascoines for a Grade II listed building that oozes character charm and special features.
The nearby abbey itself dates back to the 12th century and is best known as the ancestral home of the Romantic poet, Lord Byron.
This distinguished three-storey home, known as The Archway, forms part of a former stable block and an exquisite cluster of properties, beautifully arranged around a private courtyard.
As its name suggests, it encompasses the elegant front archway of the block and includes the amazing architectural design of a majestic, Gothic-style tower.
Features include stone windows and fabulous ogival-shaped doorways. And yet, while the property sympathetically retains the history of a bygone era, it has contemporary touches that lend themselves to modern-day living.
The Archway is truly one of a kind in a privileged and exclusive location, with acres of parkland on your doorstep.
