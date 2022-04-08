Sounds too good to be true, doesn’t it? But fairytales really do come true at this three-bedroom coach house within the idyllic grounds of Newstead Abbey Park.

Offers in excess of £450,000 are being invited by Ravenshead-based estate agents Gascoines for a Grade II listed building that oozes character charm and special features.

The nearby abbey itself dates back to the 12th century and is best known as the ancestral home of the Romantic poet, Lord Byron.

This distinguished three-storey home, known as The Archway, forms part of a former stable block and an exquisite cluster of properties, beautifully arranged around a private courtyard.

As its name suggests, it encompasses the elegant front archway of the block and includes the amazing architectural design of a majestic, Gothic-style tower.

Features include stone windows and fabulous ogival-shaped doorways. And yet, while the property sympathetically retains the history of a bygone era, it has contemporary touches that lend themselves to modern-day living.

The Archway is truly one of a kind in a privileged and exclusive location, with acres of parkland on your doorstep.

1. Stylish staircase A stylish staircase winds its way to the second floor of the property, where you will find the other two bedrooms and also a shower room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Wardrobe space The third bedroom boasts plenty of wardrobe and storage space. It also offers fantastic views across the upper lake of Newstead Abbey Park Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Historic and unique The rear of the coach house captures its historic, unique appeal. The impressive archway leads to a private, communal courtyard, where there is one allocated parking space. The tower is accessed via a door in the archway, with a stone staircase to the first floor and ladders to the top two floors, where you can marvel at unrivalled views of Newstead Abbey and its gardens. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. High-end appliances A second view at the kitchen diner, which boasts high-end appliances, including a Rangemaster cooker incorporating a double oven, grill, pan drawer, plate warmer and five-ring gas hob with wok stand. As you can see, the generously-sized room has space for a dining table and chairs. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales