First homes launched for sale at Avant Homes development in Radcliffe-on-Trent

Nottingham-based housebuilder Avant Homes East Midlands has launched the first homes for sale at its £61m, 102 new home multi-tenure development in Radcliffe-on-Trent.

Called Hackett Grange and located off Nottingham Road, the development comprises a mix of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes and features 14 of Avant Homes’ practically designed, energy efficient house types.

Prices range from £166,565 for a two-bedroom Denby House type to £369,950 for a four-bedroom Netherton house type.

The Denby homes are only available through the government’s First Homes scheme. This is designed to make homeownership affordable and accessible to first time buyers.

Those who wish to apply for the First Homes scheme will need to meet set criteria including being a first-time buyer and able to provide a deposit of at least five percent of the discounted purchase price.

All homes at the development are designed with modern living in mind and feature French doors, integrated appliances and kitchens boasting exclusive designs.

Of the new homes released, two are Netherton house types. On the ground floor, the Netherton’s spacious hallway leads to a modern U-shaped kitchen with integrated appliances, flexible room for dining and entertainment and French doors that open to the rear garden.

Downstairs is completed by a private lounge room with a large window, a modern WC and generous storage cupboard.

The first floor comprises a two double-bedrooms, one of which benefits from an ensuite shower room, a sizeable single-bedroom and a family bathroom featuring full height tiling and contemporary bathtub.

The Netherton’s spacious main bedroom is located on the second floor and has a large ensuite shower room. The room commands the whole of the second floor and Velux windows provide the room with ample natural light.

Avant Homes East Midlands sales and marketing director, Nova Eames, said: “We aim to provide quality new homes for everyone, and our Hackett Grange development is no exception.

“The range of energy efficient homes at the development means there is something for first-time buyers, families and downsizers.

“We have already had significant interest from prospective buyers who would like to buy a home at Hackett Grange and be part of the new community.

“With the launch of the first homes for sale, we encourage those interested to contact our sales team to find out more about how we can help make their next homeowning step a reality.”