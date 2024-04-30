First wave of Shared Ownership homes make their mark at Edwalton development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Comprising a charming array of 11 three-and four-bedroom homes full of character, space and versatility for a variety of homeseekers to make their own, the Edwalton Fields development will be help to meet the demand for affordable housing in the Nottinghamshire region.

Platform Home Ownership, in collaboration with five-star housebuilder Vistry, is providing the high-quality homes just off Rose Way, which will be available through Shared Ownership, allowing local people to secure their own through a more affordable scheme.

Built with the modern homebuyer in mind, with contemporary fittings, areas for remote working and high energy efficiency, these versatile homes provide a fantastic blend rural Nottinghamshire countryside and the amenities that a thriving town boasts.

One of the available homes at Platform Home Ownership’s Edwalton Fields development.

Shared Ownership allows homeseekers to purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value, depending on the model purchased with.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Through the process of staircasing, those using Shared Ownership can gradually increase the amount of their home that they own.

Platform has seen an increase in popularity in the Shared Ownership scheme. In fact, the start of 2024 has seen a 152% sale increase when comparing to last year, owing to the increase in popularity of the scheme in a time of economic uncertainty.

Edwalton Fields is uniquely positioned, giving new residents the intriguing blend of a bustling town and the tranquil settings of the Nottinghamshire countryside.

Just five miles from Nottingham, with West Bridgford, Beeston and Clifton also nearby, Edwalton is surrounded sought-after amenities, with larger settlements not too far afield for commuters.

The development is also near to a number of good quality schools for all ages, with the East Midlands road and rail networks meaning the Yorkshire, East Anglia and the south east are all easily accessible.

Syeda Bhurji, Sales Consultant at Platform, said: “To have delivered these high-quality homes is hugely rewarding, offering a route onto the property ladder through an affordable homes scheme to those from Edwalton and beyond.

“With the popularity of Shared Ownership and the shift towards more rural living since the pandemic, we don’t expect these homes to be on the market for too long, so I urge anybody interested to come along and speak to our friendly sales team.”