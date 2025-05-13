First wave of Trentside homes flows onto the market in Beeston

Platform has supported a number of buyers to secure their ideal home at a previous development in Beeston recently.

Nottinghamshire home seekers have the first opportunity to secure a Shared Ownership home at a flagship development, following the first release of high-quality homes in Beeston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Platform Home Ownership has officially launched the first wave of its 319 homes on Thane Road to the east of Beeston Rylands, contributing towards the strong demand for affordable routes towards home ownership in the region.

Part of the Nottingham Enterprise Zone, which is generating over 4,000 jobs, the Trentside development is the housing association’s largest scheme to date, in collaboration with five-star housebuilder Keepmoat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A stone’s throw from the banks of the River Trent, the development will feature two-, three- and four-bedroom houses and apartments, with homes now available for purchase in a variety of styles to meet the needs of all types of buyer, whether they’re looking for more space, a convenient location close to work or school, to downsize, a mixture of country and urban living, or have recently graduated.

Platform has supported a number of buyers to secure their ideal home at a previous development in Beeston recently.

Brand-new homes will offer a range of sustainable features designed to keep energy costs down for occupants, such as air source heat pumps, solar panels and electric car charging points, while buyers will benefit from the extensive infrastructure of outer Nottingham meaning the city centre and green spaces are all within a short journey.

Shared Ownership has increasingly become a more popular and viable route towards owning a home outright, with Platform seeing a 179% increase in sales at this stage of the 2024/25 financial year when comparing to the previous year.

Homeseekers purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value, depending on the model purchased with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

CGI of a Platform Home Ownership home in Beeston.

Through the process of staircasing, those using Shared Ownership can gradually increase the amount of their home that they own.

Beeston Rylands is an up-and-coming community within walking distance of the main Beeston town, offering extensive transport links into Nottingham, its surrounding suburbs and further afield destinations.

Nottingham is home to two renowned universities, and famed for its sporting prowess via its football teams and world-famous cricket venue, Trent Bridge, while there are a number of good schools in the area for young families to choose from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clare Summerhayes, Sales Consultant at Platform, said: “Getting to the point of releasing and delivering these much-needed Beeston homes is the result of an incredible amount of hard work, precision, attention to detail and collaboration with excellent partners across the board.

“Trentside will be so important for Beeston, already creating jobs for so many. With homes equipped for both now and for the future, this development will stand the test of time and provide essential housing solutions for local people.

“With the investment into Beeston across a variety of sectors, we predict the town will become one of the most sought-after areas in the East Midlands – we’re delighted to be leading the way with this crucial development.”

As with all Platform Home Ownership properties, the homes will come with a 10-year new homes warranty, allocated off-street parking and double-glazed windows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moreover, each home will be equipped with a fully-integrated kitchen, stylish family bathroom and turfed rear garden.

For further details on Platform Home Ownership, please visit www.platformhomeownership.com/, or call the team on 0333 200 7304.

*T&Cs apply.