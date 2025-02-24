Homebuilder committed to supporting first-time buyers at Nottinghamshire development

A typical living room in a Holden style property at Fernwood Village

Leading housebuilder David Wilson Homes is dedicated to supporting first-time buyers hoping to start their property journey in a modern and stylish home at a development near Newark.

In partnership with Legal and General Affordable Homes, David Wilson Homes is offering its Kickstart Shared Ownership scheme at its Fernwood Village development in Fernwood.

Under the scheme, eligible buyers with a maximum household income of £80,000 and who meet the affordability criteria, can purchase up to 75% of a brand-new property and then pay rent on the remaining share.

Designed to make the property ladder more accessible, the Kickstart Shared Ownership scheme comes with three key benefits:

A street scene of David Wilson Homes' Fernwood Village development

1. Reduced Deposit - Rather than placing a deposit on a new home based on the full market value, buyers will only put down a deposit on the share they are purchasing, which can make homeownership more affordable for those with smaller deposits.

2. Lower Mortgage Repayments – The mortgage will be calculated based on the share of the property, instead of the entire property price, making homeownership more accessible for those with a lower household income.

3. Opportunity for Staircasing – After purchasing a portion of a Shared Ownership property, buyers have the opportunity to increase their share later on, in a process known as ‘staircasing’, that allows them to potentially own 100% of the property over time.

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands: “We are dedicated to helping our customers achieve their homeownership goals, by offering various schemes and savings to make owning a home more affordable.

“We’re excited to offer first-time buyers a range of fantastic opportunities to step onto the property ladder under our Kickstart scheme. We’d like to encourage anyone interested in the homes at Fernwood Village to visit our Sales Advisers, who will be on hand to support buyers with starting the process of buying a home.”

Currently, Fernwood Village is offering a selection of four bedroom homes under the Kickstart Shared Ownership scheme, starting from £147,500, including its Ingleby, Bayswater, Hertford, and Millford style properties.

Positioned in the picturesque village of Fernwood, the development offers the best of both worlds, benefitting from a village setting, whilst having plenty of amenities within walking distance.

Its prime location offers green open space, plus great road links into Newark, Nottingham and Lincoln, making commuting a breeze. The nearby Newark Northgate Station connects homeowners to London Kings Cross and London St Pancras.