Homebuilder highlights the benefits of summertime at its Nottinghamshire development

Leading housing developer Barratt Homes is encouraging property seekers to spring into action to secure one of the final homes available for a summer move at Beeston Quarter in Nottingham.

The homebuilder is highlighting the Beeston development which is proving popular amongst home buyers, allowing its residents to make the most of their summers with properties available to settle into in time for the warmer season.

The final 17 homes available at Beeston Quarter include a selection of three and six bedroom homes.

Many homes on sale at the development off Technology Drive are accompanied by incentives to aid a variety of home buyers to ascend the property ladder.

An exterior image of Barratt Homes' Beeston Quarter development

Included in the selection of homes at Beeston Quarter is the uniquely designed Haversham style home.

This three bedroom town house offers an open-plan kitchen and versatile study for home buyers to personalise. The first floor features a spacious lounge and main bedroom accompanied by en suite. Two further double bedrooms and a family bathroom are positioned on the second floor.

Also featured at the development is the popular Kingsville style home, fitted with an open plan kitchen, dining and family area accompanied by French doors leading to a spacious garden.

This three-storey home includes a spacious lounge and main bedroom with en suite on the first floor. Plus, an additional double bedroom, family bathroom and a single bedroom, on the second floor, that home buyers can adapt into a home office or nursey.

The living room in the Kingsville show home at Beeston Quarter

Martyn Parker, Sales Director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “Our three-storey homes offer home buyers a more flexible way of living with plenty of space to entertain and relax at the same time.

“The town houses are an ideal fit for growing families looking for a versatile home that is future-proof.

“We are encouraging property seekers to visit our Beeston Quarter development to reserve one of the final homes available with a chance to move in time for the summer season and enjoy the fun days out and activities located nearby.”

The development convenient location offers simple access to the selection of scenic footpaths at Attenborough Nature Reserve, positioned less than three miles away, with several woodland and open water views to choose from making it the perfect setting for family picnics.

Keeping families in mind, Beeston Quarter is positioned nearby to a range of recreational grounds and parks to explore this summer, such as Dovecote Lane Play Area and Hetley Pearson Recreation Ground, both located less than a mile away from the Barratt Homes development.

The Beeston Quarter community has access to a range of exciting days out on their doorstep, including the extensive range of activities available at Spring Lakes Watersport and Leisure Centre for the entire family to enjoy.

Nestled in Nottinghamshire’s countryside the development provides its residents with simple access to the abundance of amenities in Beeston just a short walk away, including a range of charming cafes, restaurants, and shops.

As well as the wide selection of essentials close by, Beeston Quarter also allows its residents to keep the hustle and bustle of the city nearby with simple links to major roads like A453 for connecting to Nottingham city centre, located less than five miles away.

For more information about the homes available at Beeston Quarter, visit the website or call the sales team on 033 3355 8472.