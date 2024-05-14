Homebuilder installs defibrillator across Nottinghamshire developments

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To enhance the safety of local people, David Wilson Homes East Midlands has installed defibrillators across its communities in Nottinghamshire.

Placed on the outside of the homebuilder’s marketing suites for members of the public to access in an emergency, the defibrillators have provided another local option for anyone rushing to the aid of someone suffering a cardiac arrest.

With over 30,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests every year in the UK, defibrillators are vital in preventing fatalities. The Circuit, a national defibrillator network, was therefore established as registered defibrillators are essential when treating a cardiac arrest, especially for first aiders and paramedics.

John Reddington, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “Defibrillators are such important assets for local communities, and we’re pleased to contribute to Nottinghamshire’s access to life-saving equipment.

“In crucial minutes during a cardiac arrest, it’s vital that a defibrillator can be accessed quickly, and we are delighted to have installed the equipment across our sites in the county to ensure that it’s ready for use, if needed.”

Community Public Access Defibrillators (cPADS) save lives and, in the event of an emergency, anyone coming to the aid of someone in cardiac arrest is advised to call the emergency services who can provide the code to access a defibrillator. The responder is then able to advise on the steps to take until an ambulance arrives.

To find your closest registered defibrillator, visit Defib Finder UK.