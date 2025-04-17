Homebuilder to host open day event in Nottinghamshire this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barratt Homes is inviting Nottinghamshire property seekers to an exclusive event this weekend at its Hollygate Green development in Cotgrave.

The open day event, taking place on Saturday 19th April from 11am to 5pm, offers property seekers the chance to take a tour of the three show homes on site, and speak to the sales team about the moving schemes and savings available for a quick and easy move.

House hunters are invited to discover deals worth up to £24,601, and receive expert advice from an Independent Financial Adviser, who will be readily available throughout the event.

Attendees can discover Barratt Homes’ moving schemes, including Movemaker and Part Exchange, designed to make the homebuying journey hassle-free and straightforward, whilst enjoying refreshments from the Cute Little Drinks Van.

Typical street scene at Barratt Homes' Hollygate Green development

Visitors will have the chance to explore the four bedroom Alfreton and three bedroom Moresby and Ellerton show homes – each expertly styled by professional interior designers – and envision how they could adapt the spaces to suit their own lifestyles.

Martyn Parker, Sales Director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “This event offers prospective buyers a chance to learn more about the properties available at Hollygate Green, and discover our exclusive incentives designed to help buyers escalate on the property ladder with ease.

“Our friendly sales team will be available throughout the day to answer any questions, including details about our helpful moving schemes that could make the home-buying process easier.

“With a broad range of property sizes and styles available catering for a variety of buyers, we encourage anyone interested to visit the development and experience its charm firsthand.”

Typical street scene at Hollygate Green in Cotgrave

Positioned on the edge of Cotgrave Country Park, Hollygate Green offers a range of two to five bedroom homes, some of which are available with incentives worth up to £28,457.

Located on Hollygate Lane, the development is within easy reach of everyday essentials, including a shopping centre, leisure centre, doctor’s surgery, and post office – offering an ideal blend of modern convenience and rural charm.

For commuters, Hollygate Green boasts excellent road links via the A606, A46, A52, and M1, providing swift access to major towns and cities such as Nottingham and Leicester.