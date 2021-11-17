But then, Oakerthorpe Manor, near Alfreton, is no ordinary property, as our photos show.
Boasting eight bedrooms, plus two additional self-contained apartments, this is a stunning period home – with estate agents Fine And Country, of Derby, inviting offers of more than £875,000.
Located in an elevated rural area at Dale Hill in the small Derbyshire village of Oakerthorpe, the manor is surrounded by formal gardens and woodland, extending to about three acres.
Built in 1840, it is only a couple of miles from Alfreton and also within 30 minutes’ drive of the Peak District National Park.
The current owners have lived here since 2007, and have improved the property to create a large family-home. However, the improvements have been combined with a wealth of original features.
The large rooms have high ceilings, and the imposing manor spans about 5,900 square feet in total, excluding the outbuildings.
In the past, Oakerthorpe Manor has been used as a holiday let, achieving income of about £80,000 per annum.
