Built over 200 years ago, the property in Main Street, Linby, has been sympathetically modernised but retains a range of original features, including solid oak beams, flagstone flooring, original cast iron radiators and exposed brick, combined with modern features like underfloor heating.

The result is a tastefully appointed home with generously proportioned rooms.

This cottage is on the market with a guide price of £500,000 and offers an idyllic blend of historic charm and contemporary living in a picturesque village setting.

The accommodation includes a welcoming sitting room, a wc, and a living room adorned with large exposed oak beams and a log burner, which opens to the dining room.

The modern fitted breakfast kitchen features a half-vaulted ceiling, integrated appliances, and direct access to the garden.

The first floor hosts two double bedrooms, a luxurious five-piece bathroom suite, and an en-suite to the second bedroom.

Ascending to the second floor, you'll find two additional spacious double bedrooms.

Outside, the private enclosed rear garden is a tranquil retreat, featuring a large flagstone patio area, a log store, a fish pond, a lush lawn, and a variety of established trees, plants, and shrubs.

1 . Country cottage Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Heart of the home Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Working from home Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Garden Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales