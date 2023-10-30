Latest phase of Hucknall housing development set to launch this weekend
and live on Freeview channel 276
Househunters are invited to enjoy a coffee and pastries in the new sales office and discuss their needs with the expert sales team at the launch event on Saturday, November 4.
The event starts at at 10.30am and visitors can find the development on Lovesey Avenue.
Advertisement
Advertisement
For more details visit harronhomes.com/find-a-home/nottinghamshire/sandlands-park-4-2/
Sandlands phase IV features another 100 four and five-bedroom homes just east of the existing development at the edge of Hucknall.
Natalie Griffiths, sales and marketing director at Harron Homes North Midlands, said: “Given the popularity of the first three phases of the development so far, we are delighted to be making progress on more homes at Sandlands Park.
"The stunning selection of homes on offer are carefully designed for a variety of lifestyles, especially those wanting to live peacefully away from the hustle of city centres but still keep those amenities easily accessible.”