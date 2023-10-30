Latest phase of Hucknall housing development set to launch this weekend

Housebuilder Harron Homes is set to open the fourth phase of its Sandlands Park development in Hucknall this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Househunters are invited to enjoy a coffee and pastries in the new sales office and discuss their needs with the expert sales team at the launch event on Saturday, November 4.

The event starts at at 10.30am and visitors can find the development on Lovesey Avenue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For more details visit harronhomes.com/find-a-home/nottinghamshire/sandlands-park-4-2/

Phase IV of Harron Homes' Sandlands development in Hucknall launches this weekend. Photo: Harron Homes

Sandlands phase IV features another 100 four and five-bedroom homes just east of the existing development at the edge of Hucknall.

Natalie Griffiths, sales and marketing director at Harron Homes North Midlands, said: “Given the popularity of the first three phases of the development so far, we are delighted to be making progress on more homes at Sandlands Park.