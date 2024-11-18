Luxury living: Take a look at this stunning five bed property with in house spa and bar in Ashfield

Rosedale House is one of five beautiful homes situated in Rosedale Lane, Ravenshead, and is on the market for £900,000 to £950,000.

The detached house in this prestigious cul de sac features over 3,000 square foot of living space including five great size bedrooms, four featuring en-suites with walk in wardrobe to the master, An open house is taking place on Saturday November 30 by appointment only to truly appreciate the luxury living on offer. The property is located in the highly desirable village of Ravenshead with its excellent array of amenities including great schools, pubs and shops. Rosedale House is tucked away behind a gated entrance featuring a large driveway spacious enough for a number of vehicles. The property also features a double garage as well as 8kw solar panels with battery storage which help reduce energy bills. Upon entering this stunning home you are greeted by a spacious welcoming entrance hall. Off the entrance hall, you will find a reception room currently used as a gym but this space can easily lend itself to being an office, play room, separate dining room or snug. On this floor, accessed via double doors, you will also find a rather impressive large living room, currently separated by a partial wall featuring a stunning fire place, dividing this space beautifully into two entertaining areas. On the other side of the wall, is a stunningly appointed reception area featuring one of the best in house bar areas featuring quartz worktops, refrigerators as well as cabinet spaces. This glorious split room reception area, boasts beautiful windows as well as two sets of french doors which provide access to the side of the property, which in turn lead to the garden. The modern open plan kitchen, installed a year ago, features quartz worktops and a large island making this the perfect space to prepare your food, as well as socialise. It includes all the anticipated integrated appliances, including a Quooker tap, a wine fridge and a gorgeous utility room. In addition, this beautiful space is flooded with natural light thanks to its triple aspect windows and bi-fold doors leading straight out onto the garden.

The property also benefits from a downstairs WC and underfloor heating runs throughout the ground floor area. The first floor has four great size bedrooms, three of which feature en-suites. The master bedroom boasts an impressive bathroom featuring his and hers sinks, as well as a bath and shower. In addition, if you love a wardrobe, you will certainly fall in love with the vast dressing area incorporated within this master bedroom. Due to the exceptional size of these bedrooms, one of the bedrooms is currently used as a tastefully kitted snooker room. On this floor, behind a set of double doors, is a smartly tucked away space currently used to host the washer and dryer. As well as a fabulous bathroom, which should be titled as your own 'in house spa'. This incredible space, features a sauna as well as a steam room/shower, which provide you with your own private wellness space. Perfect for unwinding after a hard day at work. On the second floor, you will find a rather vast bedroom featuring an en-suite. In addition, there is a rather large separate storage area which subject to relevant planning approval, could potentially be converted into a living space. Outside if you love privacy as well as entertaining, this garden has it all. This beautiful easy to maintain garden features a spacious patio area, a raised patio area featuring a gazebo, making this the perfect space to entertain all year around, as well as large artificial lawn area. Perfect for your children and pets to roam around in.

1 . Stunning the property boasts a private easy to maintain enclosed garden featuring solar panels for reduced energy bills Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Kerb appeal Rosedale House is tucked away behind a gated entrance featuring a large driveway spacious enough for a number of vehicles. The property also features a double garage. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Entertaining garden If you love privacy as well as entertaining, this garden has it all. This beautiful easy to maintain garden features a spacious patio area, a raised patio area featuring a gazebo. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales