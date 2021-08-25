Set back on a large plot, the five-bedroom, detached home boasts a unique exterior. You can't wait to have a look inside, can you?

Marvel at this 'dream home' on the doorstep of the Dispatch district

A dream home that you will fall in love with at first glance.

By Richard Silverwood
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 11:54 am

That’s how this attractive, five-bedroom, detached house on New Mill Lane in Forest Town is described by estate agent Buckley Brown on the property website, Zoopla.

The listing says the home “stands proudly in a desirable area, offering a unique external design”.

It continues: “Set back on a larger-than-average plot, it provides an array of excellent features”, which include underfloor heating and air conditioning. As well as the bedrooms, there are three bathrooms and three reception rooms.

As you approach the property, it is clear how much it stands out, at the top of a rising driveway that leads to a double garage, amid generously-sized gardens.

It also boasts “a brilliant degree of privacy to the rear”, and a system to collect rainwater from the roof.

Buckley Brown insists this is “too good a home to miss”, so check out our photos.

The property is on the market for £600,000.

1. Reception and dining room

The classy main reception and dining room on the first floor. A panoramic, curved window offers stunning views, while there is ample space to entertain guests, and also a Juliet balcony.

2. Wonderful kitchen

A wonderful kitchen, complete with a range of Miele appliances, gloss cabinets and units. It is complemented perfectly by its worktop and island.

3. Ideal for relaxing

Another view of the warm and homely living room with its curved windows. Ideal for relaxing after a meal.

4. Luxurious sofas

Another reception room, complete with luxurious leather sofas. Warm and comfortable.

