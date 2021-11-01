Modern living at its finest in this style-packed near-£1 million home a stone's throw from Hucknall

The detached property on Sheepwalk Lane is on the market with estate agents Buckley Brown, with offers invited in the region of £995,000.

Buckley Brown says it “will have you falling in love at first glance” because it boasts a superb internal layout and space in abundance, not to mention style.

As you go through the front door, you’ll be greeted by a bright and airy living room, an open-plan kitchen and a handy utility room. There is even a brilliant cinema room, which will make you want to kick off your shoes and relax.

The first floor boasts five beautifully presented bedrooms, all with the added luxury of en suites and one with its own balcony.

Outside, there is plenty of space for parking, plus a spacious garden.

1. Spacious garden A view from the back of the house, where there is a spacious garden with a well-maintained lawn. Photo: Buckley Brown Photo Sales

2. Stunning kitchen The stunning kitchen has a great sense of space, thanks to its open-plan layout. It comes complete with a range of sleek wall and base units, and an island, plus integrated appliances and bi-folding doors, which can be opened up on a warm summer's day. Photo: Buckley Brown Photo Sales

3. Spectacular dining room The dining room can only be described as spectacular, especially with its skylight, allowing natural light to flood in. Its bi-folding doors lead into the garden. Photo: Buckley Brown Photo Sales

4. Bright living room With five windows to the front and two to the side, the property's living room is full of brightness. It's a generous size too and promises to be the hub of the home. Photo: Buckley Brown Photo Sales