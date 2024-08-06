New homes available at 250-home Bennerley View development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A housebuilder has released a range of new homes for sale at its £58m, 250-home Bennerley View development in Awsworth.

Located two miles from Ilkeston town centre on Shilo Way, the development comprises a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes and features 15 of Avant Homes’ housetypes.

The new homes all benefit from Avant Homes’ signature practical design and energy efficiency and are available with a range of incentives. These include part exchange and My Move Made Easy, where the housebuilder will help a buyer sell their existing home.

Now available - Avant Homes has released new homes for sale at Bennerley View

Of the new range of homes available, one of them is a four-bedroom, Horbury family home.

On the ground floor, the Horbury features a large living room, a flexible snug which is ideal to use as a study or playroom and a WC with contemporary sanitaryware.

At the back of the property, there’s a large open plan kitchen dining space with modern integrated appliances and French doors leading to the rear garden. There is also a large storage cupboard and access to a dedicated utility room with an additional outside door.

On the first floor, the main bedroom is served by an ensuite shower room. A large double bedroom and two single bedrooms share the use of a family bathroom with full-height tiling, bathtub, WC and washbasin.

The generous landing space also features an additional storage cupboard. The Horbury also benefits from a detached garage.

Avant Homes Central sales and marketing director, Dawn Bennett, said: “Bennerley View has proven an extremely popular development so we know our new range of homes for sale will be of interest to a range of buyers in the local area.

“The development has the town centre close-by and offers easy access to nearby towns and cities, making it become a vibrant part of the Awsworth community.

“All Avant Homes housetypes have been designed to provide flexible living and entertaining spaces which are ideal for modern life, coupled with being energy efficient to reduce energy bills.

“We anticipate high demand in our newly released homes, so encourage any prospective buyers to contact our sales team to find out more about how we can help make their ideal next move a reality.” Avant Homes has released range of new homes at its 250-home Bennerley View development, Awsworth

For more information on the development search ‘Avant Homes Bennerley View.'