New Nottingham development gathers pace as award-winning homebuilder opens doors to statement Customer Suite

Midlands-based homebuilder Spitfire Homes has opened the doors to a luxury Customer Suite at its new collection of homes in Radcliffe on Trent, Nottinghamshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Named Sherbourne, the collection includes 280 design-led properties, offering between one and five bedrooms, with first occupations available from Spring 2025.

Spitfire’s new two-storey Customer Suite has been bespoke-made to offer a luxurious environment for buyers to discuss and explore the collection using a state-of-the-art touchscreen with a 360-degree, 3D site plan. Purchasers are also able to explore all of the personalisation options and premium choices within the first floor Choices Studio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To ensure they meets the demands of modern life, all homes at Sherbourne are equipped with sustainable features and technologies throughout. These include energy-efficient air source heat pumps, underfloor heating, and electric vehicle charging points, all as standard.

Sherbourne - customer suite exterior

The delivery of new properties also includes community contributions totalling over £2 million, including a commitment of nearly £450,000 intended for local highway infrastructure and public transport improvements. Over £870,000 is also set to go towards enhancing and expanding Radcliffe-on-Trent Infant and Nursery, and Radcliffe-on-Trent Junior School, so they can offer more places to local children.

Matt Vincent, Operations Director at Spitfire Homes, said: “Sherbourne represents Spitfire’s debut collection of homes in Nottinghamshire so we’re extremely excited to launch our Customer Suite and welcome prospective buyers to view our high-quality, design-led properties. Whether it’s first-time buyers or established families looking for more space, every home at Sherbourne enjoys a modern layout and sophisticated specification designed to create a place that customers can be proud to call home.

“Radcliffe on Trent also represents the perfect balance for homeowners who want to enjoy the great outdoors in a vibrant, diverse community, but also want to have all the amenities a city can offer on their doorstep. With first homes available now, and first occupations expected from Spring next year, we’d encourage customers to schedule an appointment to view.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spitfire’s opening coincides with new data from Zoopla’s House Price Index, which indicates that lowering mortgage rates have led to new housing sales activity running at the highest level since 2020. Radcliffe on Trent is a highly sought-after area due to its semi-rural position, benefitting from a wealth of amenities and its close proximity to the centre of Nottingham, Newark-on-Trent, Loughborough and Derby. The site is also connected by excellent transport links, including the A46, M1 and rail services from Nottingham.

Sherbourne - customer suite

Amy Tillson, Director at Radcliffe-based estate agent Richard Watkinson & Partners, added: “With interest rates starting to fall, we have seen a high volume of buyers interested in properties at Sherbourne. Spitfire is renowned for its design-led approach, ensuring that all finishing touches are specified from hand-selected brands to create a true sense of quality. As well as being conveniently located close to Nottingham, Radcliffe is also an extremely charming village surrounded by green spaces, a friendly community, and numerous independent shops, something that is hugely appealing for prospective buyers.”

To find out more about the new Sherbourne Customer Suite, or to explore the homes currently available, please visit https://spitfirehomes.co.uk/find-your-home/sherbourne/