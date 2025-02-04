Nottinghamshire homebuilder invites first-time buyers to open house event this weekend

Leading housing developer David Wilson Homes is inviting house hunters to exclusive open house events at two of its developments located near Newark this weekend.

The free to attend events will take place on Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th February, between 10am and 5.30pm, at David Wilson Homes’ Fernwood Village and Hunters Place at Fernwood Village developments in Fernwood.

These events have been designed to give property seekers the chance to tour the range of homes available under the housebuilder’s Kickstart Shared Ownership scheme.

Under the scheme, eligible buyers with a maximum household income of £80,000 and who meet the affordability criteria, can purchase up to 75% of a brand-new property and then pay rent on the remaining share.

The kitchen in a show home at Fernwood Village in Newark

The open house events will allow house-hunters to explore the range of four bedroom homes available under the Kickstart scheme at the sought-after developments.

Additionally, mortgage specialists, Meridian Mortgages, will be readily available throughout the events to offer expert advice on various mortgage options for first-time buyers.

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “We are committed to helping our customers ascend on the property ladder, and with our informative open house events, home buyers can find out more about our helpful Kickstart Shared Ownership scheme.

“The selection of homes available under the Kickstart scheme at Fernwood Village and Hunters Place at Fernwood Village provide a great opportunity for first-time buyers looking to start their home buying journey.

A street scene at David Wilson Homes' Fernwood Village development in Fernwood

“We’d like to encourage anyone interested in our available homes to join us at our events, where our friendly Sales Advisers will be on hand to guide buyers through the process of purchasing their first home.”

The properties available at Fernwood Village and Hunters Place at Fernwood Village, offer an ideal opportunity for first-time buyers seeking a stylish and affordable home.

Positioned in the picturesque village of Fernwood, the two communities offer the best of both worlds, benefitting from a village setting, whilst having plenty of amenities within walking distance.

Both developments boast a prime location offering green open space, plus great road links into Newark, Nottingham and Lincoln. The nearby Newark Northgate Station connects homeowners to London Kings Cross and London St Pancras.