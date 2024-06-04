Nottinghamshire homebuilder teams up with litter picking charity for spring cleanup

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nottingham-based developer Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands has teamed up with Cleanup UK to host a spring clean as part of the ‘Big Barratt Cleanup’.

The Barratt Foundation – which is a charity run by Barratt Developments, the parent company of the developer – partnered with Cleanup UK to encourage its regional teams to unite and take part in a spring tidy up around where they work and live.

Councils across England have to pay millions of pounds a year to clean up litter from the street that costs the Government and local councils £663 million a year, and the amount of litter dropped each year in the UK has increased by roughly 500% since the 1960s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday 23rd April, staff at Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ divisional office in Nottingham held their own ‘Big Barratt Cleanup’ around the North Midlands office and its surrounding areas to create a safer and more welcoming environment for the public.

Team of Barratt and David Wilson Homes employees taking part in the Big Barratt Cleanup

Mark Cotes, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “The Big Barratt Cleanup is a fantastic way for team members to do their part in creating a cleaner, greener, and healthier environment. Our participants did an excellent job and managed to collect over 15 bags of litter.”

George Monck, Chief Executive at Cleanup UK, said: “We have been absolutely blown away by the incredible participation in the Big Barratt Cleanup. With all 33 Barratt divisions and 47 teams signing up, Barratt Developments PLC’s employees have made a significant impact, creating cleaner, safer, and healthier spaces in their local communities across the UK, from Aberdeen to Exeter - we could not be more delighted.

“We are very proud of the partnership we have with The Barratt Foundation. It has been transformational and has enabled us to expand our CleanupUK Community Partners initiative geographically by setting up Community Cleanup Hubs, where we provide all the equipment, know-how, support, and inspiration, in some of the most disadvantaged wards across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to express our sincerest gratitude to everyone at The Barratt Foundation and Barratt Developments for their invaluable support and commitment. Together, we are making a tangible difference in communities nationwide."

Typical street scene at Stonebridge Fields in Nottinghamshire

The Big Barratt Cleanup aims to protect local wildlife from the harmful effects of litter and create welcoming and safer spaces for the communities that Barratt and David Wilson Homes builds in.