Platform unveils first show home at five-star development in Edwalton

Housing association Platform Home Ownership officially launched its first show home at a five-star development in Edwalton recently.

The Fig home style was opened on Saturday, February 8, when visitors were treated to coffee and tray bakes, with the opportunity to discuss the diverse range of home styles and learn more about the intricacies of Shared Ownership, which has become a more popular and accessible route towards home ownership.

Edwalton Fields, just off Rose Way, boasts a collection of beautiful two- and three-bedroom Shared Ownership homes, expertly-designed by five-star housebuilder Vistry.

Following the first release of homes last year at Edwalton Fields, Platform is consolidating its support for families, commuters, downsizers and other home seekers to find their dream home through its collaboration with the esteemed developer.

Interior at Edwalton Fields’ show home.

Built with the modern homebuyer in mind, with contemporary fittings, areas for remote working and high energy efficiency, these versatile homes provide a fantastic blend rural of the Nottinghamshire countryside and the amenities of a thriving nearby city.

Shared Ownership is increasingly becoming a more popular and viable route towards owning a home outright, with Platform seeing a 179% increase in sales at this stage of the 2024/25 financial year when comparing to the previous year.

Homeseekers purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value, depending on the model purchased with.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Through the process of staircasing, those using Shared Ownership can gradually increase the amount of their home that they own.

Just five miles from Nottingham, with West Bridgford, Beeston and Clifton also nearby, Edwalton is surrounded by sought-after amenities, with larger settlements not too far afield for commuters.

The development is also near to a number of good quality schools for all ages, with the East Midlands road and rail networks meaning Yorkshire, East Anglia and the south east are all easily accessible.

Syeda Bhurji, Sales Consultant at Platform, said: “We were delighted to welcome such a diverse range of home seekers from Edwalton and beyond as we unveiled our beautiful new show home at this development.

“The new homes are close by to so many important amenities and in the perfect spot for a variety of home seekers within a vibrant new community.

“Our partnership with Vistry assures both us and our buyers that the homes are designed and built to the highest possible standard.”

Prices start from £87,500 for a Shared Ownership home.* For further details on Edwalton Fields, please visit https://www.platformhomeownership.com/edwalton-fields/, or call the team on 0333 200 7304.

*T&Cs apply.