Review: Homedics launches Glo Bathroom Scale Collection, merging holistic health tracking with a sustainable, elegant design.

Homedics, a global leader in personal wellness technology, recently launched the Glo Body Analyser Bathroom Scale and the Glo Essentials Bathroom Scale, two innovative new products designed to transform how health is tracked at home.

And the timing couldn’t have been more perfect as I began a weight loss journey myself, wanting to shift three stone after an accident left me unable to continue with my regular running regime. More than just devices for monitoring weight, the new Glo collection redefines the role of scales in supporting overall wellness, offering a fuller picture of health through advanced body composition tracking and thoughtful, user-friendly design.

The GloBody Analyser Bathroom Scale is the more advanced of the two offerings, delivering comprehensive insight into personal wellness through 13 essential biometrics. These include weight, body fat, skeletal muscle, metabolic age, BMI, hydration levels, and more – all easily accessed through the intuitive Homedics Scales app and enabling users to have a fuller picture of wellness, beyond weight alone.

Fully compatible with Apple Health, Google Fit, and Samsung Health, the app provides seamless integration with broader wellness routines, allowing users to track long-term progress and reinforce positive lifestyle habits.

It is so very simple to use and an extremely helpful tool if, like me, you are looking to rebuild your strength, and lose weight, while keeping an eye on how your body is reacting to the lifestyle changes, including diet and exercise.

Elegant as it is intelligent, the Glo Body Analyser Scale features a sleek, rounded-edge silhouette with a minimalist aesthetic that suits any bathroom interior.

Built with an ultra-strong 30cm x 30cm tempered glass platform, the scale supports weights up to 400lb (180kg/28st 7lb), delivering high-accuracy readings in lbs, kgs, or stone and lbs. Adding an ambient touch to its design, the GloBody Analyser also functions as a motion-sensing night light, gently illuminating from up to two feet away for added safety and subtle sophistication. Crafted with recycled and recyclable materials, including packaging, the scale reflects Homedics’ continued commitment to sustainability.

Thanks to its accurate and meaningful insights, it supports a more balanced approach to health—one that is about more than just losing or gaining weight, but about understanding the composition of the body, tracking progress and reinforcing healthy positive habits. It provides holistic health tracking that allows users to measure weight, body fat, muscle, BMI, and hydration levels, giving a fuller picture of wellness, and a more accurate understanding for each individual.

Complementing the flagship model is the GloEssentials Bathroom Scale, a streamlined and stylish digital scale designed for everyday health tracking. With a smaller footprint and the same ambient motion-sensing night light, the Essentials scale offers a high-accuracy reading the moment it’s stepped on, displaying weight in the user’s preferred unit. Its 11x8” tempered glass platform provides reliable durability and is supported by a 100% recycled plastic base and an ultra-strong tempered glass platform. Even the packaging reflects Homedics' commitment to the environment, utilising recyclable materials to minimize waste. Like the Body Analyser model, the Glo™ Essentials also supports up to 400lb and includes a 3-year guarantee.

The Glo™ Essentials Bathroom Scale is available now for £29.99 exclusively from the Homedics website

Glo™ Body Analyser Bathroom Scale - available now for £34.99 from the Homedics website, Argos and Amazon.