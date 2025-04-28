Schemes to help home buyers move up the property ladder in Nottinghamshire

A typical living room in a property at David Wilson Homes' Fernwood Village development

David Wilson Homes is inviting Nottinghamshire property seekers to explore the many ways they can secure their ideal home at its developments in Fernwood, near Newark.

Located on Phoenix Lane, Fernwood Village and Hunters Place at Fernwood Village offer a selection of three, four and five bedroom properties, which can be purchased using a range of moving schemes designed to help home buyers excel on the property ladder.

David Wilson Homes is spotlighting some of its most popular schemes, designed to streamline the home buying process and provide valuable support.

1. Part Exchange

For home buyers looking to move quickly without the hassle of selling their current property, David Wilson Homes is offering its Part Exchange scheme. This initiative allows buyers to sell their home directly to David Wilson Homes, providing a guaranteed buyer and removing the uncertainty of handling property chains.

Another key advantage of the scheme is that customers can remain in their current home until their new one is ready, ensuring a smooth and stress-free transition.

2. Movemaker

Under the Movemaker scheme, David Wilson Homes handles the customer’s property sale and pays estate agent fees, making the transition into a new home more affordable.

This scheme is designed to remove the stress and uncertainty from the moving process, ensuring a smooth and efficient experience.

3. Key Worker Deposit Contribution Scheme

To support essential workers in purchasing a new home, David Wilson Homes offers its Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme, which provides a financial boost to eligible buyers.

Eligible key workers reserving a home can receive £1,000 towards their deposit for every £20,000 of the property price. This scheme is available to professionals in sectors such as healthcare, education, police, fire services, and other eligible professions.

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “At David Wilson Homes, we understand the significance of finding the ideal home, and we take pride in offering innovative schemes that not only simplify the buying process but also make homeownership more accessible.

“For those looking for a smooth and hassle-free move, along with potential savings, we encourage prospective buyers to visit our friendly sales advisers at Fernwood Village and Hunters Place at Fernwood Village, who are ready to guide buyers through every step of the process of buying a home.”

Set in the heart of Nottinghamshire, both developments have seen increasing interest from buyers due to their blend of village charm and proximity to major towns.

Newark is just a short distance away, offering access to shops, restaurants, and schools, while the A1 and A46 provide excellent transport links to Nottingham, Lincoln, and other major towns and cities.

For more information about Fernwood Village and Hunters Place at Fernwood Village, visit the websites or call the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8483.

To view the wider range of homes available in the county, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Nottinghamshire