Shared Ownership Week: Leading Nottinghamshire housing association partners mortgage experts to demystify Shared Ownership mortgages

Ahead of Shared Ownership Week (September 24-30), leading housing association Platform Home Ownership has partnered with expert mortgage advisers Just Mortgages to help home seekers in Nottinghamshire better understand the process of buying a home through Shared Ownership and the opportunities it offers for building equity over time.

Shared Ownership enables buyers to purchase a share of their home — with the initial share typically being between 10 and 75 per cent — while paying rent on the remaining share.

Deposits are based on the purchased share rather than the full market value, making home ownership more achievable for first-time buyers and those on moderate incomes.

As their circumstances improve, homeowners can buy additional shares through a process known as staircasing.

A member of the Platform Home Ownership sales team to talking to a potential buyer

Each share is valued at the time of purchase, allowing buyers to build equity, reduce their rent payments and potentially purchase 100 per cent of the property to become the outright owner.

Through this new partnership, customers purchasing a Platform Shared Ownership home will benefit from tailored advice from Just Mortgages’ dedicated New Build & Shared Ownership Division.

The specialist team of more than 30 advisers provides guidance throughout the entire Shared Ownership journey, supporting homebuyers not only in qualifying for the scheme itself, but also in securing the right mortgage to suit their circumstances.

These are two very different processes, and it’s vital that buyers receive clear, expert advice on both.

Paul Wilson, Business Development Director at Just Mortgages, explained: “While shared ownership remains a popular and accessible route onto the property ladder, it's essential that each buyer speaks with a specialist adviser.

“That’s why we work closely with Platform to offer all our clients an annual mortgage and staircasing review. This discussion helps buyers understand their current affordability, explore options for increasing their ownership, and stay informed about their mortgage choices.

“Many shared ownership buyers do not realise they may already be in a position to increase their share in their property. Our mission is to ensure every client is fully informed and supported, so they can be exactly where they want to be on their homeownership journey.’’

Sabina Cox, Marketing Manager at Platform Home Ownership, said: “Shared Ownership Week provides the perfect opportunity to highlight how accessible a journey onto the property ladder can be. Our partnership with Just Mortgages has helped many future shared owners buy with confidence, with buyers peace of mind that they’re receiving specialist advice every step of the way.

“Shared Ownership remains one of the most affordable and flexible routes onto the property ladder, and we’re continuing to see sales and enquires for this scheme to rise.”

With government funding continuing to support the delivery of affordable homes, Platform expects interest in Shared Ownership to steadily continue growth in the coming years.

Together, Platform and Just Mortgages aim to make sure every customer understands their options when purchasing their first share, and when considering staircasing to full ownership.

For more information about Platform Home Ownership, Shared Ownership and staircasing, visit www.platformhomeownership.com.

