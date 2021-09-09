Loxley Lodge, on Grays Drive,in Ravenshead is a six-bedroom, detached house that comes complete with a separate, chic, chalet-style property called Woodmans Cottage, which has two bedrooms.

Its Zoopla listing says it ‘offers unrivalled living, suitable for a variety of uses’.

Maybe a large family would want to move in, or it could be converted into part-commercial use.

Loxley Lodge is set in two acres of private grounds.

All the buildings were constructed to an extremely high standard, with fine Yorkshire-brick detailing and first-class finishes.

They are neatly arranged around a central, ornamental garden, with a courtyard that is even suitable for use as a helipad.

A five-car garage is attached to a Spanish-style kitchen, while additional buildings include a barn, kennel, storeroom and a wonderful kitchen-garden that could be converted into a swimming pool.

