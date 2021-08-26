Loxley Lodge, on Grays Drive, is a six-bedroom, detached house that comes complete with a separate, chic, chalet-style property called Woodmans Cottage, which has two bedrooms.

Its Zoopla listing says it “offers unrivalled living, suitable for a variety of uses”. Maybe a large family would want to move in, or it could be converted into part-commercial use.

Loxley Lodge is set in two acres of private grounds. All the buildings were constructed to an extremely high standard, with fine Yorkshire-brick detailing and first-class finishes. They are neatly arranged around a central, ornamental garden, with a courtyard that is even suitable for use as a helipad.

A five-car garage is attached to a Spanish-style kitchen, while additional buildings include a barn, kennel, storeroom and a wonderful kitchen-garden that could be converted into a swimming pool.

1. And from another angle A different view of Loxley Lodge. It looks even better from this angle, doesn't it? Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Spectacular reception hall As you enter Loxley Lodge, you are greeted by this spectacular, double-height reception hall, with hardwood flooring. It has a split staircase, leading to a galleried landing. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Large sitting-room The hallway leads to this large sitting-room. It boasts some epic, exposed brickwork, wooden beams and an Inglenook fireplace and wood burner. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Fitted music-system A second view of the mighty sitting-room. It even has a fitted music-system. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales