High-quality fittings abound at the four-bedroom home, priced at £580,000, on Mayflower Court, which is not far from Berry Hill Lane and Nottingham Road.
A reception hall leads to a spacious living room with feature fireplace, while a separate dining room, with bay window, overlooks the garden.
The contemporary feel is maintained by the extensive breakfast-kitchen, while a utility room and cloakroom complete the ground floor.
Upstairs, the master bedroom features a fully refurbished, en suite shower room, while one of the other three double bedrooms is also en suite.
The front of the property is open plan, with a driveway and double garage, while the south-facing rear garden backs on to farmland.
The home is being marketed by Mansfield estate agents, David Blount, who insist viewing is essential. Check out our photo gallery and also the listing on the Zoopla website which can be found here.