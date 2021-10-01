High-quality fittings abound at the four-bedroom home, priced at £580,000, on Mayflower Court, which is not far from Berry Hill Lane and Nottingham Road.

A reception hall leads to a spacious living room with feature fireplace, while a separate dining room, with bay window, overlooks the garden.

The contemporary feel is maintained by the extensive breakfast-kitchen, while a utility room and cloakroom complete the ground floor.

Upstairs, the master bedroom features a fully refurbished, en suite shower room, while one of the other three double bedrooms is also en suite.

The front of the property is open plan, with a driveway and double garage, while the south-facing rear garden backs on to farmland.

The home is being marketed by Mansfield estate agents, David Blount, who insist viewing is essential. Check out our photo gallery and also the listing on the Zoopla website which can be found here.

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user-experience. Click here to subscribe.

1. Come on in! You are greeted by this entrance hall when you step through the front door. It features wooden veneer flooring and a glass balustrade staircase. Photo: David Blount Photo Sales

2. Attractive entrance hall Another view of the attractive entrance hall. It includes a handy cupboard under the stairs. Photo: David Blount Photo Sales

3. Dining room Please take your seat in the dining room. It has a uPVC bay window overlooking the garden, a radiator and ceiling cornice. Photo: David Blount Photo Sales

4. Extensive kitchen The first of four looks at the extensive breakfast-kitchen, which is one of the highlights of the property. It is an outstanding room, fitted to an exceptional level. Photo: David Blount Photo Sales