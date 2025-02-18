Stunning home with swimming pool set within the borders of Newstead Abbey Park

With impressive grounds, multiple reception rooms, and truly unforgettable features, this home in Haggnook Wood, Ravenshead is on the market for £925,000 and is sure to leave a lasting impression. Upon entering the grand hallway, you'll immediately be greeted by unique architectural details, such as curved walls and varying levels, which create an open, dynamic living space.

The ground floor includes a fully equipped kitchen, a sunlit breakfast area, a luxurious living room, family room, and dining room. These interconnected spaces flow effortlessly into one another, offering a sense of depth and intrigue.

Each room has been thoughtfully designed, with natural light streaming through strategically placed windows, enhancing the sense of openness.

Continuing through the ground floor, you’ll find two well-proportioned bedrooms, each with direct access to the garden.

The ground floor is completed with a convenient WC, shower room, and laundry room, offering practicality for everyday living. Moving up to the principal bedroom you are invited into a truly luxurious retreat, with built-in wardrobes providing ample storage and organisation.

The en-suite really does stand out, complete with a private sauna that promises ultimate relaxation after a long day. To top it off, a spacious balcony provides breathtaking views, perfect for enjoying a morning coffee or unwinding in the evening breeze. Every detail has most definitely been well thought through. The expansive garden, surrounded by mature woodlands, provides a peaceful setting to enjoy all year round

The natural landscape, enhanced with a variety of trees and plants, offers privacy and seclusion. At the heart of the garden is a heated swimming pool, a unique feature that is sure to impress. Viewing is a must for this exceptional property, to find out more call Buckley Brown on 01623 306895.

