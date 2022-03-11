Stunning Papplewick bungalow comes complete with a river and its own garden bridge

But one of you soon could – courtesy of this spectacular five-bedroom bungalow that has just come on to the market for £650,000.

A short drive from Hucknall brings you to the idyllic village of Papplewick, which is where the detached property can be found, on Moor Road.

Within walking distance of Newstead Abbey, the property it sits on a plot that spans one-third of an acre.

The rooms are a fantastic size, while the gardens are huge, particularly at the back, where a large lawned area leads down to the River Leen and a bridge that takes you to a private, open field.

If you’re already in heaven, wait until you see the lounge, the dining room, the kitchen and the five bedrooms, three of which have access to en-suite facilities, and the stunning bathroom.

Hucknall-based estate agents Bairstow Eves are overseeing the sale, and you can found out more by visiting the Zoopla website here.

But first, feast your eyes on our photo gallery, which proves that what we’re telling you about this Papplewick pearl is true.

1. Bridge over untroubled water It's not often we start our photo gallery with the back garden. But wow! Take a look at this! Down from the lawned area, the River Leen meanders gently beneath a bridge that leads to a private, open field. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Welcome inside At the front of the property, an entrance porch leads to this large, central hallway, which oozes class and, impressively, gives access to every single room within the bungalow. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Bright and beautiful lounge The first reception room to inspect is this bright and beautiful lounge, the largest room in the bungalow. French doors lead to the dining room, and the imposing window overlooks the back garden, river, bridge and all. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Comfort and style A second shot of the lounge, with its gas fire and feature surround. It just oozes comfort and style, doesn't it? Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales