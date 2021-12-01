Offers of more than £375,000 are being requested by estate agents Buckley Brown for the four-bedroom, detached property, which sits on High Street.

A spokesman for Buckley Brown said: “Boasting a traditional, classic brick exterior and highly modern interior, this stunning property is an absolute credit to the current owners.

“Over the last two years, it has been fully renovated to an exceptional standard. Its internal layout is so versatile that it could be effortlessly split into two separate properties, if desired.”

As well as the four bedrooms, there is a living room, sitting room or study, spacious kitchen/diner and two family bathrooms.

Outside, a distinctly private garden boasts a lawn and corner patio area, providing a sun trap.

1. Cobbled path in Victorian setting These photos show the Edwinstowe cottage's lovely Victorian setting. At the front is a stunning cobbled path, with cobbles reclaimed from the local pumping station, and bespoke railings. Photo: Buckley Brown Photo Sales

2. Full of character 'Full of character' is an expression often over-used - but not in this case. These photos also show the back of the cottage and a cosy, enclosed, low-maintenance garden. Two steps lead to the lawn. Photo: Buckley Brown Photo Sales

3. Come on in! The front door of the cottage leads into this welcoming hallway, which has a tiled floor and spotlights and gives access to the sitting room or study on one side and the living room on the other. A convenient WC sits by the stairs, which lead to the first floor. Photo: Buckley Brown Photo Sales

4. Relaxing living room The living room boasts an eyecatching brick feature wall, which easily accommodates a log burner. With a new carpet, spotlights and double-glazed sash windows to the front and back, the room provides the ideal setting for relaxing with the family or with friends. Photo: Buckley Brown Photo Sales