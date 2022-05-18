Swap Hucknall town bustle for village life in one of the smartest end-terrace family homes you will find

It has been extended and improved many times by the current owners, but is now on the market with estate agents Yopa, who are inviting offers of more than £240,000.

Such a price tag might be quite enticing for families looking for a move, especially as the property sits in a popular village location on Appleton Road, close to local amenities, bus routes and excellent road networks.

It also comes with a large plot that includes a garage, parking space on a large, gravelled driveway, and also a fine garden.

As well as the two floors, there is even an attic room that has bags of potential and could be converted into another bedroom.

The ground floor comprises an entrance hallway, kitchen, lounge/dining area, utility room, shower room and the first of the four bedrooms.

Upstairs, you will find three more generously-sized bedrooms, plus a family bathroom.

1. Welcome in! The uPVC double-glazed front door welcomes you into the house, via a light and airy entrance hallway that has a tiled, marble-effect floor with underfloor heating. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Impressive kitchen The hallway leads into this impressive kitchen, which has just been refitted with cream gloss matching units and drawers with granite worktops, sink and drainer, and splashback tiling. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Built-in appliances The kitchen also features a host of built-in appliances, including a larder fridge, induction hob, double oven with grills, and integrated microwave. The floor is tiled. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Lounge and dining area Moving on now to the lovely lounge and dining area, which extends from the kitchen. UPVC double-glazed French doors lead out to the delightful garden at the back of the proiperty. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales