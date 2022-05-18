With offers invited by estate agents Yopa of more than £240,000, this four-bedroom, end-terrace home on Appleton Road, Blidworth might well prove to be an enticing proposition for growing families.

Swap Hucknall town bustle for village life in one of the smartest end-terrace family homes you will find

Not many end-terrace houses look as smart and stylish as this four-bedroom beauty in the heart of Blidworth.

By Richard Silverwood
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 3:21 pm

It has been extended and improved many times by the current owners, but is now on the market with estate agents Yopa, who are inviting offers of more than £240,000.

Such a price tag might be quite enticing for families looking for a move, especially as the property sits in a popular village location on Appleton Road, close to local amenities, bus routes and excellent road networks.

It also comes with a large plot that includes a garage, parking space on a large, gravelled driveway, and also a fine garden.

As well as the two floors, there is even an attic room that has bags of potential and could be converted into another bedroom.

The ground floor comprises an entrance hallway, kitchen, lounge/dining area, utility room, shower room and the first of the four bedrooms.

Upstairs, you will find three more generously-sized bedrooms, plus a family bathroom.

Feel free to browse through our photo gallery before visiting the Zoopla website here for more details.

1. Welcome in!

The uPVC double-glazed front door welcomes you into the house, via a light and airy entrance hallway that has a tiled, marble-effect floor with underfloor heating.

Photo: Zoopla

2. Impressive kitchen

The hallway leads into this impressive kitchen, which has just been refitted with cream gloss matching units and drawers with granite worktops, sink and drainer, and splashback tiling.

Photo: Zoopla

3. Built-in appliances

The kitchen also features a host of built-in appliances, including a larder fridge, induction hob, double oven with grills, and integrated microwave. The floor is tiled.

Photo: Zoopla

4. Lounge and dining area

Moving on now to the lovely lounge and dining area, which extends from the kitchen. UPVC double-glazed French doors lead out to the delightful garden at the back of the proiperty.

Photo: Zoopla

