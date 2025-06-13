You may want to settle down and start a family one day, but until then you probably want to make the most of your freedom.

That could mean partying the night away before your clubbing days are behind you and your weary body can no longer cope with the hangovers.

Or it might mean appreciating some fine art without a young tyke clinging to your leg and trying to drag you to the nearest playground.

We’ve compared cities around the UK, looking at those which are best for nightlife, according to Capital on Tap, but also boast excellent museums, galleries and historic landmarks to visit.

We’ve also taken into account the culinary scene, including the number of Michelin-starred or Michelin-recommended restaurants, plus the quality of the retail therapy, including independent shops.

And because you’ll want to have as much money as possible to spend making the most of your singledom, we’ve only included cities where the average monthly rent is below the UK-wide figure of £1,335.

Below is our pick of the best UK cities in which to live while enjoying the single life, based on all the above criteria.

Do you agree with our list, and what cities, if any, would you add?

Belfast - 6th Belfast is one of the best cities in the UK for nightlife, according to Capital on Tap, with 2.4 clubs and 3.8 pubs and bars per 10,000 people. It scored 4.3/5 for its nightlife and also has some great restaurants, including two with Michelin stars, along with superb museums, theatres and galleries. The average monthly rent there is £1,076, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics, which is well below the UK average of £1,335. All these things combined make it the sixth best city in the UK for enjoying the single life.

Newcastle upon Tyne - 5th Newcastle is the eighth best city in the UK for nightlife, according to Capital on Tap, with 2.1 clubs and a whopping 6.5 pubs and bars per 10,000 people. It scored 4.3/5 for its nightlife and also has a great foodie scene, including two Michelin-starred restaurants. Cultural highlights include the BALTIC Centre for Contemporary Art, Laing Art Gallery and Newcastle Castle. The average monthly rent there is £1,073, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics, which is well below the UK average of £1,335. All these things combined make it the fifth best city in the UK for enjoying the single life.

Leeds - 4th Leeds is rated 4.3/5 for its nightlife by Capital on Tap, with 1.4 clubs and a 4.0 pubs and bars per 10,000 people. It also has some great restaurants, including the Michelin-recommended Ox Club, and is a cultural powerhouse of the north, being the only city outside London with both a resident opera and ballet company. Add to that four major theatres, a top arena and a packed cultural calendar, including the popular Light Night Leeds festival, and it's easy to see why you'll never find yourself short of things to do here. The average monthly rent in Leeds is £1,104, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics, which is well below the UK average of £1,335. All these things combined make it the fourth best city in the UK for enjoying the single life. Leeds is pictured here during the Light Night Leeds festival in 2021, with visitors seen walking beneath the artwork Dear Leeds by James Clancy.