The Apple doesn’t fall too far from the trees: All new home style at the core of rural development

Platform Home Ownership is urging Nottinghamshire home seekers to enquire about the spacious new home style recently released at its Edwalton development.

Named The Apple, the all-new property type is built with the modern buyer in mind, equipped with an abundance of space for young families and remote workers, set against the backdrop of the leafy Nottinghamshire countryside without being too detached from the city.

The Edwalton Fields development comprises an array of charming three- and four-bedroom Shared Ownership homes built by five-star housebuilder Vistry, allowing local people to secure their own home in a sought-after location through an affordable homes scheme.

Shared Ownership allows homeseekers to purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value, depending on the model purchased with.

The all-new Apple home style is one of many property types available at Edwalton Fields.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Through the process of staircasing, those using Shared Ownership can gradually increase the amount of their home that they own.

Platform has seen an increase in popularity in the Shared Ownership scheme. In fact, the start of 2024 has seen a 152% sale increase when comparing to last year, owing to the increase in popularity of the scheme in a time of economic uncertainty.

Just five miles from Nottingham, the Apple will greet its new residents into a welcoming hallway, off which spans a spacious living area, perfect for entertaining guests while the integrated kitchen leads through to the turfed rear garden, from which plenty of natural light comes through.

Upstairs is home to a large main bedroom and two smaller rooms, both of which could be transformed into a home study or dressing room, with more storage space and a stylish family bathroom completing the home.

Syeda Bhurji, Sales Consultant at Platform, said: “We launched the new homes at Edwalton Fields just a few months ago, and interest has been incredibly high, with the stunning Apple home style a real standout.

“Our relationship with Vistry means we can trust the homes here are built to a high standard with great energy efficiency, with the fantastic location adding to the appeal.

“It’s no surprise the homes have been so popular, and we would encourage any Nottinghamshire home seekers to get in touch with our friendly sales team to avoid missing out on a great home.”

Edwalton Fields is home to a number of good quality schools for all ages, with the East Midlands road and rail networks meaning the Yorkshire, East Anglia and the south east are all easily accessible.

As with all Platform Home Ownership properties, the Apple comes with double-glazed windows, off-street parking, and a 10-year build warranty.

For further details on Edwalton Fields, or to register your interest, please visit https://www.platformhomeownership.com/development/edwalton-fields, or call the team on 0333 200 7304.